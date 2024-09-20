Visa and dtcpay team on crypto-to-fiat card

Singapore's dtcpay is teaming up with Visa on a card that enables ultra high net worth individuals to convert their digital currencies such as stablecoins into fiat at real-time rates.

Dtcpay says the partnership will help bridge the gap between traditional payments and digital currencies, enabling merchants to accept payments from a growing segment of UHNW customers.



The firm's blockchain and multi-currency swap capabilities, means customers can convert their digital currencies instantly into fiat, then use their dtcpay Visa Infinite card to transact at merchants.



The card will be available for public registration in the fourth quarter, with dtcpay promising further offerings for UHNW customers and businesses down the line.



Adeline Kim, country manager, Singapore, Visa, says: "By combining Visa's global reach with dtcpay's Web3 expertise, we are empowering consumers and businesses who use dtcpay to convert their digital currencies into fiat and make digital payments seamlessly."