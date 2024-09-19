NeoXam to acquire EZOPS

French software house NeoXam has announced plans to acquire EZOPS, a provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, reconciliation, and regulatory reporting technology.

NeoXam provides a suite of front and back office software for the investment management industy. With a team of over 650 employees across 16 offices worldwide, NeoXam serves more than 150 clients.



The EZOPS acquisition will strengthen NeoXam’s position in key markets, including the US, Ireland, and India, and bring additional expertise in data management, reconciliation, reporting, automation, and AI.



With offices in New York, Dublin and Delhi, EZOPS employs a team of 150 staff.



Florent Fabre, CEO of NeoXam, says: "This acquisition allows us to integrate a best-in-class reconciliation solution with advanced automation and artificial intelligence capabilities into our modular value proposition. We will leverage our complementary geographical presence to accelerate the combined group's expansion and enhance our global client service offerings."