/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

EToro USA to stop offering trading in most crypto following SEC settlement

Social investing platform eToro's US business has agreed to pay $1.5 million and stop trading activity in nearly all crypto assets to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges.

Be the first to comment

EToro USA to stop offering trading in most crypto following SEC settlement

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The SEC charged eToro with operating an unregistered broker and clearing agency in connection with its trading platform that facilitated buying and selling certain crypto assets as securities.

The firm has now agreed to that the only crypto assets that US customers can trade on the company’s platform will be Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether. Customers will be able to sell all other crypto assets for only 180 days after the issuance of the SEC’s order.

Gurbir Grewal, director, division of enforcement, SEC, says: “By removing tokens offered as investment contracts from its platform, eToro has chosen to come into compliance and operate within our established regulatory framework.

"This resolution not only enhances investor protection, but also offers a pathway for other crypto intermediaries.”

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments Technology

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) eToro

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /retail banking /markets

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond BordersFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond Borders

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept