Financial management app IN1 raises $6m

IN1, a financial management app for fiat and crypto currencies, has raised $6 million in seed funding.

IN1 lets users manage all their cards and accounts within a single mobile app. The platform also offers fiat accounts for different currencies, a crypto wallet, and an all-in-one card for both fiat and crypto payments.



In addition to the consumer app, the company is pitching its platform to other fintechs and banks.



The Poland-based startup has a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for crypto-asset trading and custody. It has also formed partnerships with FS firms for card issuance, acquiring, IBAN management and traditional money transfers.



The new capital will finance the final stages of product development, currently in beta testing, and support the upcoming launch for Europeans. Following this, IN1 plans to expand into the MENA region and Asia.



"We are very dedicated to leading the digital finance revolution by creating a universally accessible, secure, and user-friendly mobile app that bridges the gap between traditional and digital currencies,” says Svitlana Monastyrska, CEO, IN1.