Mirrorweb raises $63 million as regulators clamp down on off-channel record keeping

Market communications surveillance firm Mirrorweb has secured a $63 million growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners.

Mirrorweb raises $63 million as regulators clamp down on off-channel record keeping

Founded in 2016, MirrorWeb's Insight platform enables firms to capture, archive, and monitor communications across channels, including websites, mobile, email, instant messaging, and social media.

The investment in the firm comes as regulators globally seek to clamp down on the use of personals phones and social media channels in the capital markets space, hitting financial firms with huge penalties for their failure to archive data.

“Regulators have never been more focused on ensuring the integrity of financial markets, protecting investors and preventing systematic risk to our economy,” says David Clee, co-founder and CEO of MirrorWeb. “Mainsail’s investment and operational resources will help us continue to support financial institutions as they navigate this environment and to meet their compliance and digital preservation needs.”

