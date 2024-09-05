/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Siemens issues €300 million digital bond on blockchain

Siemens has issued its second digital bond on blockchain rails in support of European Central Bank and Deutsche Bundesbank digital ledger trials.

Be the first to comment

Siemens issues €300 million digital bond on blockchain

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The €300 bond issue was supported by DekaBank as registrar alongside investors BayernLB, DekaBank, DZ BANK, Helaba and LBBW. Deutsche Bank ensured settlement for Siemens in central bank money via the Bundesbank Trigger Solution.

Siemens says the new near-real time transaction built on last year’s first-time €60 million digital bond issuance, which required a two-day settlement period.

The securities transaction was settled via the private permissioned blockchain of Swiat, and the Bundesbank's Trigger Solution, making it possible to settle the bond for the first time in a fully automated manner, "within minutes", eliminating settlement risk for all parties.

Siemens treasurer Peter Rathgeb says: “Automated processing within a few minutes shows the enormous potential of this new technology and confirms our strategy of playing a leading role in continuously shaping the digital transformation. We are proud to be an active driver of further developments in this area and of the further digitalization of the capital markets."

Sponsored [Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Share

1
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Deutsche Bundesbank European Central Bank (ECB)

Channels

/markets

Keywords

blockchain fixed income and otc derivatives

Comments: (0)

Related news

/wholesale

JPMorgan builds blockchain payments system for Siemens

[Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same timeFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept