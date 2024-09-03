“Saving patient zero”: Blackwired's new approach to cybersecurity

Cyber risk has advanced to be the number one risk to the global economy.

Today, Blackwired launched ThirdWatch, a risk prevention solutions that supports businesses in identifying direct risks and improving their cyber risk management in real time.

Organisations are ill-equipped to understand their risk environment given the hidden nature of the complex web of organised cyber-crime as well as their own dependencies on third parties, which often have layers of other outsourcing players behind them.

New technology approaches are coming to the fore at an increasing pace, however often lacking effectiveness, because of the approach taken.

Cyberattack defence efficacy is determined by three things:

1. The adversaries’ novelty;

2. The adversaries’ speed of attacking developments; and

3. The adversaries’ capability and capacity to attack.

Blackwired was formed to reinvent cybersecurity and innovate protection against the escalating cyberwar threat landscape.

Zigging whilst everyone else was zagging in 2014, CEO Jeremy Samide created the first Blackwired product called Zero Day Live (ZDL). The concept of ZDL is anchored in the foresight that in the future all cyber security will be intelligence-led and actioned by machine learning (ML) AI.

Nine years of ML later, their Intelligence-led Advanced Threat Operating Machine, ATOM, is a global intelligence gathering and refinery than outclasses the world in its capability and capacity to deliver automated intelligence-led anticipatory prevention to business and governments.

Nobody wants to be Patient Zero, to be subject of an autopsy and pathology investigation. Cybersecurity based on such an approach is unsustainable because learning from mistakes in cybersecurity is a high-stakes losing game to play. Blackwired states that they are able to address real-time threats to their customers, effectively “saving patient zero”.