TSB boosts access to Emergency Flee Fund with video banking

TSB is making its Emergency Flee Fund available to victims of domestic abuse on its video banking platform.

TSB’s Flee Fund offers customers payments of up to £500, to help escape a dangerous or abusive relationship - and help pay for essentials such as food, travel, and accommodation.



The bank says the addition of video banking alongside branch and telephone helplines will help boost access to the Flee Fund for those with mobility issues or vulnerabilities.



So far, the bank has helped 370 individuals with emergency payments since launching the scheme. On average, TSB has provided £368 per customer, while a third (33%) of all claims have received the full amount available. TSB also found that almost half (45%) of all individuals who accessed the fund fled with children.



TSB data shows uptake of its Flee Fund has increased from 16 victims a month accessing the scheme in 2023, compared to 23 a month so far in 2024. The Uk lender has also updated its ID and Verification exception process to support account opening to ensure vulnerable people can access banking services without the full documentation, which can be vital for victims of domestic abuse.



TSB also offers Safe Spaces in branch and online - allowing victims to be signposted to all the support available to them. Domestic abuse charity Hestia found that 130 people accessed a safe space in Q2 2024 across all participating banks.



Kate Osiadacz, head of responsible business, TSB, says: “We’ve seen first-hand the life-changing role our Emergency Flee Fund has played in helping hundreds of victims escape an abusive and dangerous situation.



“Now, with the use of video banking - we will be able to help even more victims access these emergency funds.”