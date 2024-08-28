UK climate fintech Zero secures partners ahead of launch

Zero, a UK finance app targeting climate-active young Brits has signed up a host of technology partners ahead of its launch later this year.

The brainchild of Wealthify founder Richard Theo, B Corp certified Zero will soon launch under e-Money regulations, offering 21-31 year olds a card, personal current account and app with a focus on sustainability.



By analysing spending data to identify areas of their lifestyle contributing to climate change, the app promises to educate customers around their consumption and environmental impacts, as well as offering them ways to make reductions.



Through personalised insights and recommendations, Zero say it will help people reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to climate and nature-positive solutions.



Ahead of launch, Mastercard, Transact Payments, Flagright, Marqeta, TAG Systems, Onfido, Kani and Plaid are all onboard as partners.



Theo, a serial entrepreneur who founded Wealthify, ActiveQuote and Fintech Wales, closed a seed round for the new venture last year and is currently raising an extension.



Says CEO Theo: "We're aiming to fill a much-needed gap between best-in-class digital finance features and effortless sustainability that simply isn't currently available to our Gen Zero target market of four million climate active 18-34 year old Gen-Z and Millennial consumers."