Summit Partners and Visa Equity put Trintech in the shop window

Summit Partners and Vista Equity are sounding out investment bankers for a potential sale of financial software house Trintech.

The two VCs have engaged with Deutsche Bank to manage the sale process, which is expected to raise $2 billion, according to Reuters, citing undisclosed sources with knowledge of the matter.



A provider of cloud-based financial close technology for the Office of the CFO, Trintech turns over around $200m in annual revenue and approximately $90m in earnings before tax. The $2 billion price tag would come in at x20 annual profit.



Summit Partners acquired a majority stake in Trintech in 2018 from Vista Equity Partners, which had first invested in the American financial software provider in 2015.



In July last year Trintech - which serves 4200 organisations globally - acquired two reconciliation business units from Fiserv, boosting its headcount to nearly 700 and expanding its client base, adding more than 400 blue-chip clients across the globe, including eight of the top ten banks and two of the top three insurance companies in the United States.