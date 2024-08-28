Summit Partners and Visa Equity put Trintech in the shop window

Summit Partners and Vista Equity are sounding out investment bankers for a potential sale of financial software house Trintech.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The two VCs have engaged with Deutsche Bank to manage the sale process, which is expected to raise $2 billion, according to Reuters, citing undisclosed sources with knowledge of the matter.
A provider of cloud-based financial close technology for the Office of the CFO, Trintech turns over around $200m in annual revenue and approximately $90m in earnings before tax. The $2 billion price tag would come in at x20 annual profit.
Summit Partners acquired a majority stake in Trintech in 2018 from Vista Equity Partners, which had first invested in the American financial software provider in 2015.
In July last year Trintech - which serves 4200 organisations globally - acquired two reconciliation business units from Fiserv, boosting its headcount to nearly 700 and expanding its client base, adding more than 400 blue-chip clients across the globe, including eight of the top ten banks and two of the top three insurance companies in the United States.