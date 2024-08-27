/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

AIB introduces voluntary gambling block

AIB is the latest bank to introduced a voluntary block feature on debit and credit card transactions linked to gambling.

The Irish lender's customers can now call a helpline to request to a block on their personal or business card which will stop transactions identified as gambling.

AIB says it also offers a range of supports and advice to people who contact them experiencing gambling problems. The bank cites data from gamblingcare.ie that shows that a person will, in many cases, first disclose a gambling problem with staff at their financial institution, and not to family or friends.

The move has received backing from GAA All Ireland Football Championship winner Oisín McConville, who has spoken about overcoming his gambling problem.

"I am very pleased to see AIB is offering this voluntary gambling block to help their customers to begin to tackle their gambling problems. I would like to reassure people that you can recover, that there is life after gambling addiction and that help is available to anyone who needs it," says McConville.

