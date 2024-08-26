Visa in talks over £700m Featurespace acquisition - Sky News

Visa is in talks with Featurespace about a £700 million acquisition of the British financial fraud fighting outfit, according to Sky News.

Payments giant Visa is in "advanced negotiations" with Cambridge-headquartered Featurespace about a takeover, says Sky. However, a deal is not yet formally agreed.



Founded in 2008, Featurespace counts dozens of major financial institutions - including HSBC and NatWest - among the clients for its machine learning-based fraud detection technology.



It has raised around $100 million from investors, including Mike Lynch, the technology entrepreneur who died on his yacht last week.



In a tribute to Lynch on its website, Featurespace wrote: "It is a high statistical probability that Featurespace wouldn't be a thriving technology company without Mike."