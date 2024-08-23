Nationwide app hit with Faster Payments delay

Nationwide users have received a message that payments "are delayed at the moment". This comes after similar issues in June.

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Nationwide users' payments are currently in a queue following a reported "technical fault" in the Faster Payments system earlier today.

Nationwide and other bank users, including Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Santander, NatWest, and Monzo, faced payments problems in June, due to an apparent glitch in Faster Payments.

In March, Nationwide previously faced payment delays on its app due to a fault.

The building society has told customers they can continue to move money between accounts, use cards online and in shops, log-in to internet bank and banking app, and withdraw money at cash machines.

Nationwide said in an update to customers:

"Payments from your account are delayed at the moment. Some payments to your account are also delayed. If you've sent money already or are waiting for money to arrive, you don't need to do anything, it's in a queue and will arrive ASAP.



"You can still send money, but this won't go straight through."

Update: Nationwide has informed Finextra this issue has now been resolved. A spokesperson commented: “Customers do not need to resubmit payments, and we will ensure they are not left out of pocket as a result of this issue. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”