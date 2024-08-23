Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

MUFG invests $333m in Indian digital lender DMI Finance

MUFG Bank is investing another $333 million in Indian digital lender DMI Finance at a valuation of around $3 billion.

Be the first to comment

MUFG invests $333m in Indian digital lender DMI Finance

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Little over a year after leading a $400 million financing round for DMI, Japanese giant MUFG says it will invest another 27.99 billion rupees, making it the second largest shareholder.

Using its proprietary technology, DMI Finance offers POS loans to Indians through partnerships with external parties, working with the the likes of Samsung, Google Pay and Airtel.

Tapping into India's huge underbanked market, the firm has served over 15 million customers and will use the new funding to expand its balance sheet and scale.

MUFG has recently made a host of investments in Asia Pacific fintechs targeting the region's underbanked, including Thai super-app Ascend Money, Singapore's Grab, Indonesia's Akulaku, and Philippines-based mobile payment and credit service Mynt.

Sponsored [Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

MUFG DMI Finance

Channels

/retail banking /financial inclusion

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bankFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept