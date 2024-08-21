Transatlantic fintech alliance Fintilect goes live

Fintilect, a transatlantic alliance of three fintech firms owned by Parabellum Investments, has launched to provide banks with a full suite of AI-driven customer engagement tools.

Fintilect is the new identity for UK-based ieDigital, AI-powered recommendation engine Abaka, and Connect FSS, the digital transformation specialist for the US credit union market.



Between them, the three companies offer banks the ability to study a customer’s lifestyle and financial habits, together with demographic data such as hobbies, leisure activities and aspirational insights. This rich data set is then analyzed in real time to predict which action will resonate best with a customer, as well as the channel and phrasing of communication most likely to achieve a successful outcome.



Under the union, Parabellum founder Rami Cassis takes on the CEO role. Grant Parry, founder of Connect FSS, becomes Fintilect’s chief strategy officer, and Fahd Rachidy, founder of Abaka, becomes director, AI Global Sales.



Says Cassis: “Today’s members and customers expect to be understood as individuals, with their specific lifegoals, ambitions and aspirations fully considered. By using reliable and consistent execution, backed up by sensible pricing and open communication, Fintilect provides these hyper-personalized insights to banks, building societies, credit unions and other providers, enabling them to grow their market share through closer engagement with customers using an innovative blend of AI and digital functionality.”