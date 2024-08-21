Brazil's Pix lands in Europe

Brazilian tourists in Spain and Portugal will soon be able to use the Pix instant payments system on their trips thanks to a partnership between PagBrasil and Wipay.

Later this year a pilot involving vending machines at Barcelona Airport will see visitors able to make instant Pix payments by scanning a QR code.



PagBrasil and Spanish outfit Wipay plan to expand their integration to other spots, targeting the half a million Brazilian tourists that visited Spain alone in 2023.



Launched in late 2020, central bank-run Pix has proved a runaway success and already accounts for 39% of all payments in Brazil.



Alex Hoffmann, CEO, PagBrasil, says: "The alliance with Wipay is a great opportunity to bring one of the world's most innovative payment methods to other countries and facilitate transactions for Brazilian tourists. PagBrasil wants to be where Brazilians are - we were the first Brazilian company to enable Pix outside Brazil in May 2023.



"Besides the financial advantage compared to credit cards, Brazilians have the transparency and security that the amount paid in reais is final and definitive,” explained Alex Hoffmann, CEO and co-founder of PagBrasil."