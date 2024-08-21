Citi inks referral agreement with Dubai's Network International

Citi has struck a referral agreement with Dubai-based Network International to offer the bank's corporate clients omnichannel payments services in the Middle East and Africa.

Network International operates in over 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa, last year processing more than $59 billion in payment volumes for more than 130,000 merchants and over 1.6 billion transactions for over 250 financial institutions.



The referral arrangement means Citi will offer its corporate clients payment management, including enhanced transaction efficiency, increased security, and seamless integration capabilities, says the firm.



Vivek Vaidyanathan, head, Middle East and Pakistan, Citi Treasury & Trade Solutions, says: "By collaborating with a leading regional player such as Network International, we are able to offer seamless market-relevant payment experiences thereby helping business to optimize their marketplace payments, business-to-business and direct-to-consumer transaction flows."



