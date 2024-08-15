/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

UAE-based fintech Yuze rises $30m

Yuze, a UAE-based, SME-focussed fintech, has raised $30 million from Osten Investments to expand into new markets.

Be the first to comment

UAE-based fintech Yuze rises $30m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Yuze’s digital platform offers a suite of financial services, including business accounts and card programmes, to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers via partnerships with banks and financial institutions.

With the new funding in place, the company is planning to expand beyond the UAE, targeting a million SMEs and professional customers in the next five years.

Rabih Sfeir, CEO, Yuze, says: "This investment not only validates our mission but also enhances our ability to expand beyond the UAE and improve our offerings.

"Our goal is to remove the barriers that SMEs and independent professionals face in accessing financial services, and we are making significant progress towards that. We are working towards setting new industry standards and advancing financial inclusion for all."

Sponsored [Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Yuze

Channels

/retail banking /start ups

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Payment Scams and Fraud: Changing Bank Behaviour and Regulatory FrameworksFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Payment Scams and Fraud: Changing Bank Behaviour and Regulatory Frameworks

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept