UAE-based fintech Yuze rises $30m

Yuze, a UAE-based, SME-focussed fintech, has raised $30 million from Osten Investments to expand into new markets.

Yuze’s digital platform offers a suite of financial services, including business accounts and card programmes, to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers via partnerships with banks and financial institutions.



With the new funding in place, the company is planning to expand beyond the UAE, targeting a million SMEs and professional customers in the next five years.



Rabih Sfeir, CEO, Yuze, says: "This investment not only validates our mission but also enhances our ability to expand beyond the UAE and improve our offerings.



"Our goal is to remove the barriers that SMEs and independent professionals face in accessing financial services, and we are making significant progress towards that. We are working towards setting new industry standards and advancing financial inclusion for all."