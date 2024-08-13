/payments

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Wise targets huge Indian remittance market

Money transfer fintech Wise is set to take on India's banks in the country's $32 billion remittance market after securing a new licence from the RBI.

Wise targets huge Indian remittance market

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The UK-based firm has briefly stopped accepting new customers in India as it revamps its infrastructure after getting a license from the Reserve Bank of India that permits the app’s users to send more money overseas.

Previously, outbound payments from India via Wise were capped at $5000 per transaction. The new licence means that Wise has had to upgrade back-end processes to comply with tax and reporting rules, according to Bloomberg.

Outbound remittances from India hit $32 billion in the 12 months to March 2024, up from $27 billion a year earlier.

Shrawan Saraogi, Asia Pacific head of expansion, Wise, tells Bloomberg: “We will be primarily focusing on cross-border movement that’s currently almost entirely done by banks.”

Adds Saraogi: "We think we can be a pretty meaningful player in that market because we will launch a product that will be fast, that will be cheap, that will be transparent."

