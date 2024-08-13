Wise targets huge Indian remittance market

Money transfer fintech Wise is set to take on India's banks in the country's $32 billion remittance market after securing a new licence from the RBI.

The UK-based firm has briefly stopped accepting new customers in India as it revamps its infrastructure after getting a license from the Reserve Bank of India that permits the app’s users to send more money overseas.



Previously, outbound payments from India via Wise were capped at $5000 per transaction. The new licence means that Wise has had to upgrade back-end processes to comply with tax and reporting rules, according to Bloomberg.



Outbound remittances from India hit $32 billion in the 12 months to March 2024, up from $27 billion a year earlier.



Shrawan Saraogi, Asia Pacific head of expansion, Wise, tells Bloomberg: “We will be primarily focusing on cross-border movement that’s currently almost entirely done by banks.”



Adds Saraogi: "We think we can be a pretty meaningful player in that market because we will launch a product that will be fast, that will be cheap, that will be transparent."