X working on 'payments' button

Social network X could be close to adding a payments button as it builds towards Elon Musk’s ambitions of transforming the platform into an "everything app" where users can conduct their "entire financial life".

As reported by TechCrunch, app researcher Nima Owji has spotted a “Payments” button in the navigation bar on X under the bookmarks tab. Owji has also dug up references for new payment features, such as “transactions, balance, and transfer.”



The payments push comes as X has been struggling to attract advertising revenue since Musk bought the company formerly known as Twitter. This week, the firm filed an antitrust lawsuit against advertising groups over a "boycott".



Last week, X Payments was granted a money transmitter license in its 33rd state, North Dakota.



Musk's ambitions extend beyond payments. In October 2023, at an all hands call with employees, he said: “When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life. If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”



“It would blow my mind if we don’t have that rolled out by the end of next year," Musk told staffers.