/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

US fintech Octane raises $50m

Octane, a fintech focussed on enabling "major recreational purchases", has raised $50 million in a Series E funding round.

Be the first to comment

US fintech Octane raises $50m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Valar Ventures led the round, which brings Octane's total funding to $242 million, with participation from Upper90.

Founded in 2014, Octane promises to smooth the financing experience in the nearly $30 billion powersports market, which includes motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and personal watercraft. The company's digital tools, including a dealer platform and suite of soft-pull prequalification tools, is used by over 4000 dealer partners.

Through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Octane has originated over $4 billion in loans.

Jason Guss, CEO, Octane, says: "Octane's digital tools and broad credit coverage have propelled us to become a leader in our initial market of powersports and gain significant traction in adjacent markets, like RVs. This new funding will help us build on this momentum and expand into new markets as we connect even more people with their passions."

Sponsored [Webinar] Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking Blueprint

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Octane

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

credit referencing and support

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bankFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept