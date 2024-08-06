S&P Global to give 35,000 employees GenAI training

Ratings and analytics provider S&P Global has struck a deal with Accenture to train its entire 35,000-strong workforce in generative AI.

S&P Global staffers will go through a "comprehensive" GenAI learning programme, starting this month, in order to gain the "necessary skills to leverage this transformative technology," says a statement. The programme will tap Accenture LearnVantage services, including curated and customised content.



Bhavesh Dayalji, chief AI officer, S&P Global, says: “AI is for everyone, and at S&P Global, we want to empower our people and our customers to adopt, build and innovate with gen AI. Gen AI will continue to transform the financial services industry, enhancing our day-to-day work and our customer interactions."



The partnership will also see S&P and Accenture team on AI development and benchmarking throughout the financial services industry. The collaboration will bring together Accenture's Foundation Model Services, which help companies manage and scale large language models, with S&P AI Benchmarks.



GenAI has quickly become indispensable in the financial services industry. In his April letter to shareholders, JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon likened the arrival of the technology to the development of the printing press and the steam engine.



A recent survey from FintechOS found that almost three-quarters of executives working in financial services expect to eventually be replaced by GenAI.