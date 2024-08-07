Varo picks Marqeta as issuer processor

American digital bank Varo has inked a five-year issuer processor deal with Marqeta.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Founded in 2015 by former Wells Fargo executive Colin Walsh, Varo became the first US consumer fintech firm to be granted a national bank charter in 2020, enabling the digital challenger to offer a full suite of FDIC-insured services.
The bank, which has over five million cards in-market, says it has signed with Marqeta for its ability to combine virtual, tokenised and physical card-issuing technology with faster speed-to-market.
With Marqeta’s platform, Varo will also enable digital wallet tokenisation with Apple and Google Wallets for its cardholders.
Says Walsh: "This partnership with Marqeta enables us to offer cutting-edge card issuing technology, giving our customers enhanced ability to view and manage their transactions efficiently."