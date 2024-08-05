US online brokerages hit the skids during market rout

US online brokerages suffered downtime as market opened in anticipation of a stock market rout.

DownDetector is reporting multiple problems at a host of top online brokerage firms, including including Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard, and TD Ameritrade.



The breakdown comes amid a surge of sell orders as weak market forecasts spooked investors, prompting a rush out of over-hyped market sectors, including AI and crypto.



Schwab was down for more than 15,300 users while outage reports on Fidelty reached over 3,000, Downdetector showed. Vanguard and TD Ameritrade also suffered a rush of reports from frustrated users.