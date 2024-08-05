/security

NPCI cuts off hundreds of banks over IT vendor ransomware attack

More than 200 cooperative and regional rural banks were briefly cut off from India's retail payments system last week by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) amid concerns that C-Edge Technologies had been hit by a ransomware attack.

In a statement, NPCI said core banking vendor C-Edge had "possibly" had its systems affected by a ransomware attack.

"To prevent larger impact to the payment ecosystem, NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing the retail payment systems operated by NPCI. Customers of banks serviced by C-Edge will not be able to access payment systems during the period of isolation."

Connectivity was reestablished the following day following a review by an independent forensic auditing firm, which found that the impact was limited to C-Edge systems hosted in its data centre and did not touch any bank infrastructure.

