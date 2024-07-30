Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ThetaRay

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ThetaRay boosts AI financial crime detection with Screena acquisition

ThetaRay boosts AI financial crime detection with Screena acquisition

AI-powered financial crime detection specialist ThetaRay has acquired screening company Screena. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Screena helps banks and fintechs screen individuals, companies and other entities against numerous lists of sanctioned parties to ensures compliance with international law and regulations while protecting reputations, and delivering financial security.

The company's cloud-based AI-driven screening technology now becomes part of ThetaRay's product suite, providing financial institutions a holistic view of transactional and customer screening risks.

The deal is a milestone for ThetaRay on its journey from an AI-powered transaction monitoring specialist to a cloud-based, end-to-end financial crime detection platform.

The Israeli company, which last year closed a $57 million fundraising round, is now deployed in 40 countries across six continents, used by over 100 financial institutions including Santander, Payoneer, and Travelex.

Peter Reynolds, CEO, ThetaRay, says: "The acquisition of Screena is a significant milestone for ThetaRay as we continue our mission to power the global fight against financial crime by enhancing our offerings with the most advanced AI capabilities.

It furthers our commitment to delivering an end-to-end platform that enables banks, fintechs, and regulators to effectively identify financial crime - vital capabilities to grow and operate a financial institution today."

Related Companies

ThetaRay

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds and Nationwide invest in Scottish AI fintech Aveni

  3. UniCredit to acquire Banking-as-a-Service venture Vodeno and Belgian digital bank Aion

  4. Major UK banks broke CMA rules

  5. UK neobanks set to outpace incumbents in mobile arms race

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk