Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Primary Portal

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche B&#246;rse invests in capital markets fintech Primary Portal

Deutsche Börse invests in capital markets fintech Primary Portal

Primary Portal, a digital platform that aggregates and digitises equity capital market processes for banks and asset managers, has completed the first stage of its £7.5 million Series A funding round led by the venture capital arm of Deutsche Börse.

DB1 Ventures was joined by existing shareholders Dutch Founders Fund and Flow Traders in the raise for Primary Portal, the London-based startup founded by equity capital markets veterans John Bentinck and Ilan Leshem.

With over 90 banks and 400 institutional investors using the platform, Primary Portal is digitising the still largely analogue, labour-intensive and error-prone equity issuance space by creating the infrastructure that makes capital markets systems interoperable.

The firm says it will use the finding to expand its offering, particularly by connecting asset managers' order management systems with banks and providing data and analytical tools.

Stefan Maassen, head, capital markets and corporates, Deutsche Börse, says: "By digitising communication and workflows, Primary Portal paves the way for efficient connectivity between asset managers and banks in equity issuances, improving the process for companies to raise capital."

Related Companies

Primary Portal

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payment Orchestration: Remaining Relevant in Today’s Market[Webinar] Payment Orchestration: Remaining Relevant in Today’s Market

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds and Nationwide invest in Scottish AI fintech Aveni

  3. JPMorgan rolls out Generative AI &#39;research analyst&#39; to staff

  4. Major UK banks broke CMA rules

  5. UK neobanks set to outpace incumbents in mobile arms race

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk