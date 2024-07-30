Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac starts offering debit cards to eight-year-olds

Westpac starts offering debit cards to eight-year-olds

Australian bank Westpac is now offering debit cards to children as young as eight in a move it says will help them hone their financial skills.

The bank has brought down the age at which kids can get a card from 14, although it comes with a host of parental controls and safety features, including daily and weekly spending limits, push notifications to parents, and a block on online payment.

The move comes as a Westpac survey shows that three quarters of parents are already teaching their children some form of financial digital literacy, and more than half want their kids to have a debit card to teach them about money.

Almost three quarters of parents are happy for their child to have a transaction account and three out of five are happy for them to have a debit card.

However, parents are concerned about online safety and spending, with close to two in five parents noting one of the biggest challenges is not having controls in place to stop online threats or oversight on what their child is spending money on.

Chris Brell, acting MD, cash and transactional banking, Westpac, says: "Talking about money early and enabling your child to put saving and spending into practice helps develop important financial literacy skills.

"Our parental controls and safety features will help parents teach their kids about the value of a digital dollar, while keeping them and their money safer."

Related Companies

Westpac

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. UK open banking hits 10 million users

  2. Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

  3. UniCredit to acquire Banking-as-a-Service venture Vodeno and Belgian digital bank Aion

  4. Major UK banks broke CMA rules

  5. UK neobanks set to outpace incumbents in mobile arms race

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk