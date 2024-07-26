Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TigerBeetle

Transactions database TigerBeetle raises $24m

Financial transactions database TigerBeetle has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round led by Spark Capital.

Spark general partner Natalie Vais was joined in the round by Amplify Partners, Coil and a gaggle of angels.

TigerBeetle grew out of a project at web monetisation startup Coil, where engineer Joran Dirk Greef worked on a specialised database to store and process transactions. In 2022, the project was spun out as TigerBeetle, led by Greef, securing $6.4 million in seed funding from Coil and Amplify Partners.

In a blog, Greef notes that the "world is becoming more transactional" as India and Brazil surge towards digital payments.

"In less than a decade, the world has become at least three orders of magnitude more transactional. And yet the three most popular general-purpose database designs, Postgres, MySQL and SQLite, while great for building apps, are 20-30 years old, designed for a different era of transaction processing," he writes.

TigerBeetle’s open source database for financial online transaction processing is capable of handling more than 8,000 debit and credit card transactions in a single query. This, boasts the firm, makes it 1000 times faster than a general-purpose database with a fraction of the hardware, and with a richer set of primitives.

The new funding will be used to grow TigerBeetle's eight-strong workforce and acquiring new customers, Greef tells TechCrunch.

