Pensions fintech startup Jarvis raises £1.8 million seed funding

UK-based pensions fintech Jarvis has raised £1.8 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Ascension VC and Cornerstone VC, with participation from Tokio Marine Future Fund.

Jarvis is an auto-enrolment workplace pension provider that integrates with payroll systems through an API, providing straightforward reconciliation of payroll data.



The Jarvis Pension includes both personal and workplace 'jars', allowing users to manage their pensions and contributions in one place.



It is accompanied by an app that provides real-time insights into retirement goals and simplifies pension management, including setting retirement budgets, planning joint retirements, consolidating old pensions, and adjusting investment risk profiles. It also integrates broader financial data such as cost of living, tax rates, and inflation.



Royden Greaves, CEO and founder of Jarvis says: “Over my 15 years in the wealth management space, I've seen the stark contrast between those who can afford continuous financial advice and the majority who cannot. This inspired me to create a solution accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status.



"Traditional advice often centres on saving for a rainy day, but we understand that people want to live fulfilling lives today. Our platform helps users balance current enjoyment with future security. This investment will support our continued growth as we integrate with the broader ecosystem.”