EToro launches AI-generated ad campaign

Trading and investing platform eToro is launching an AI-generated advertising campaign for the Paris Olympics.

Produced almost entirely with AI, the campaign will be aired during all 16 days of live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Eurosport, and will be streamed on discovery+ and Max - in 45 markets and 19 languages.



The firm is using Lightricks’ recently launched AI-powered video editing and storyboard tool LTX Studio to produce the ads. The initial visuals, stills and motion for the campaign were created using LTX Studio’s AI technology, which replaced the need for actual “live” filming on location.



Nir Szmulewicz, CMO, eToro, says: “This campaign showcases how eToro has enabled investors across the world to access global markets, connect with one another and access the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth.



“eToro has always leveraged emerging technologies to drive innovation for our users and our approach to AI is no different - with AI already being deployed across multiple areas of the business including marketing and customer service."