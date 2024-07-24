Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
Related Companies

Bank of Israel

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

CBDC
Bank of Israel selects 14 teams to present use cases for digital shekel

Bank of Israel selects 14 teams to present use cases for digital shekel

The Bank of Israel has assembled 14 teams from the private sector, the public sector, and academia to study potential use case for a digital shekel.

The teams that proposed use cases in an initial challenge conducted earlier this year represent veteran financial companies, fintech firms, technology firms, and private teams.

The use cases that were selected by an internal committee at the central bank deal with a variety of functions: connectivity between the digital shekel, other payment systems, and cash; use of the advanced functionalities offered by the digital shekel, such as subwallets, conditional payments, and split payments; and the implementation of various technologies while using the digital shekel as a means of payment.

The central bank intends to put participant proposals to the test in a digital sandbox in August, with products developed to be showcased at a concluding conference at the end of October.

Bank of Israel deputy governor Andrew Abir says: “We have learned quite a lot from the process thus far in building the Challenge and in discussions with the teams that have shown interest, and I am certain that we will learn much more from the case uses that will be developed by the selected participants. The digital shekel’s potential to create innovation in the payments array will depend on the private sector’s ability to leverage the platform that the Bank of Israel will build, which is what makes this Challenge so important.”

Teams selected to participate in the Challenge include:

  • Bits of Gold
  • Brinks Israel Ltd. + Committed Digital Ltd
  • COTI
  • Credics Technologies LTD
  • Team Energy, led by Viacheslav Pozharskii
  • Fireblocks
  • Idemia France SAS
  • Kima Finance
  • Open Finance LTD
  • 0xPay
  • Paypal Israel LTD
  • Qedit
  • Shva
  • Team Levana, led by Doron Asor

