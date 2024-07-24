Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard JPMorgan Chase Federal Trade Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FTC investigates &#39;surveillance pricing&#39; based on customer data

FTC investigates 'surveillance pricing' based on customer data

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating how companies including Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase use AI and personal data for services that let firms set different prices for different people.

The FTC has issued orders seeking information from eight firms that offer so-called "surveillance pricing" products and services that incorporate data about consumers’ characteristics and behaviour.

The regulator says it wants to better understand the "opaque market" that sees algorithms and AI used along with personal information - such as location, demographics, credit history, and browsing or shopping history — to categorise people and set a targeted price for a product or service.

FTC chair Lina M Khan says: “Firms that harvest Americans’ personal data can put people’s privacy at risk. Now firms could be exploiting this vast trove of personal information to charge people higher prices.

“Americans deserve to know whether businesses are using detailed consumer data to deploy surveillance pricing, and the FTC’s inquiry will shed light on this shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen.”

The orders have been sent to Mastercard, Revionics, Bloomreach, JPMorgan Chase, Task Software, PROS, Accenture, and McKinsey & Co.

They request information on the types of surveillance pricing products and services that each company has produced; the data sources used; whom the products and services were offered to and what those customers planned to do with them; and the impacts on consumers and prices.

Related Companies

Mastercard JPMorgan Chase Federal Trade Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[On-Demand Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks and payments hit as faulty CrowdStrike update causes global Microsoft outage

  2. UK RTGS Chaps goes down

  3. Chase stops customers using credit cards to make BNPL instalment payments

  4. Customer complaints over fraud reimbursement by Revolut surge

  5. Cash App quits UK

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk