Stables launches stablecoin virtual card in Europe

Australian stablecoin payment startup Stables has launched in Europe with a Mastercard virtual card.

The move comes after a collaboration with Mastercard last year in Australia, where Stables introduced the first stablecoin wallet in the APAC region to offer payments from a single stablecoin balance.



Now, with a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence, the startup is offering Europeans the ability to make contactless in-store and online payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay across Mastercard’s network of merchants.



Bernardo Bilotta, co-founder, Stables, says: “Our collaboration with Mastercard has streamlined the crypto spending experience, blending familiarity with innovation. European users can now leverage their stablecoins for everyday spending.”



Christian Rau, SVP, crypto and fintech enablement, Mastercard Europe, adds: "As Stables expand into Europe, we’re pleased to be continuing to support them to deliver innovative, secure and seamless payment experiences, enabling greater choice and empowering cardholders to pay, spend and buy with the assets they choose.”