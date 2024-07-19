Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Agenda and speakers live

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Agenda and speakers live

Sustainable Finance Live 2024 will kick off of Tuesday 8 October at Events@No6 in London. Finextra’s annual sustainable event will have interactive workshops, stimulating panel sessions, and a dynamic hackathon.

Registration is open, and this year’s conference will be focused on a pressing concern in the sustainable finance sector: natural capital. The theme of the event: Natural Capital: The Year of the Numbers, will examine in detail the process of a natural value transaction and its journey through the supply chain from field to trade.

Take a look at the agenda and list of speakers, which are now live on the website. This year’s agenda has experimental keynotes, multiple Q&A sessions for attendees to voice their queries, and panel sessions to hear from our experts.

Representatives from Rebalance Earth, Credit Nature, TNFD, Kana Earth, and the European Space Agency are among the distinguished list of speakers at this year’s Sustainable Finance Live.

Industry specialists, natural capital experts, and leaders in the sustainable finance scene will be exploring the valuation of natural capital, data available for natural assets, the role of geospatial data in the space, and the operations of multi-sided marketplaces.

Along with the conference, the hackathon will be a two week-long challenge for software experts to work together to find a solution for natural capital challenges impacting the financial services sector today. Working on NayaOne’s technology platform, the hackathon will spur innovators to turn discussion into action.

The conference will commence in 12 weeks, so be sure to book your spot among leaders and experts in the sustainable finance industry.

Lead Channel

Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. UK RTGS Chaps goes down

  2. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  3. Chase stops customers using credit cards to make BNPL instalment payments

  4. BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

  5. Monzo to launch bank account for children

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk