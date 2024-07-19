Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Agenda and speakers live

Sustainable Finance Live 2024 will kick off of Tuesday 8 October at Events@No6 in London. Finextra’s annual sustainable event will have interactive workshops, stimulating panel sessions, and a dynamic hackathon.

Registration is open, and this year’s conference will be focused on a pressing concern in the sustainable finance sector: natural capital. The theme of the event: Natural Capital: The Year of the Numbers, will examine in detail the process of a natural value transaction and its journey through the supply chain from field to trade.

Take a look at the agenda and list of speakers, which are now live on the website. This year’s agenda has experimental keynotes, multiple Q&A sessions for attendees to voice their queries, and panel sessions to hear from our experts.

Representatives from Rebalance Earth, Credit Nature, TNFD, Kana Earth, and the European Space Agency are among the distinguished list of speakers at this year’s Sustainable Finance Live.

Industry specialists, natural capital experts, and leaders in the sustainable finance scene will be exploring the valuation of natural capital, data available for natural assets, the role of geospatial data in the space, and the operations of multi-sided marketplaces.

Along with the conference, the hackathon will be a two week-long challenge for software experts to work together to find a solution for natural capital challenges impacting the financial services sector today. Working on NayaOne’s technology platform, the hackathon will spur innovators to turn discussion into action.

The conference will commence in 12 weeks, so be sure to book your spot among leaders and experts in the sustainable finance industry.