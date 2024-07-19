Cash App quits UK

Block is killing off its Cash App P2P payments service in the UK as it "deprioritises global expansion".

In a notice on its site, Jack Dorsey's firm says Cash App UK will close in September after a six year run in the country.



"We do not make decisions like this lightly," says the notice, adding that Cash App's strategic approach now "prioritises our focus on the United States".



Over the last decade, Cash App has emerged as a major player in the US P2P payments arena, competing with PayPal's Venmo and the bank-backed Zelle service to win over 50 million monthly active users.