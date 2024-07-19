Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cash App quits UK

Cash App quits UK

Block is killing off its Cash App P2P payments service in the UK as it "deprioritises global expansion".

In a notice on its site, Jack Dorsey's firm says Cash App UK will close in September after a six year run in the country.

"We do not make decisions like this lightly," says the notice, adding that Cash App's strategic approach now "prioritises our focus on the United States".

Over the last decade, Cash App has emerged as a major player in the US P2P payments arena, competing with PayPal's Venmo and the bank-backed Zelle service to win over 50 million monthly active users.

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[On-Demand Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Trending

  1. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  2. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  3. UK RTGS Chaps goes down

  4. BNPL trends: Live Now, Pay Later

  5. BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk