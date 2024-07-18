Hackers steal $230m from Indian crypto exchange WazirX

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has been hacked, with crooks making off with around $230 million in various tokens.

On Thursday, the exchange confirmed on X that one of its multisig wallets has suffered a security breach and that it was pausing withdrawals "to ensure the safety of your assets".

📢 Update: We're aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach. Our team is actively investigating the incident. To ensure the safety of your assets, INR and crypto withdrawals will be temporarily paused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.… — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) July 18, 2024

According to Lookchain, the hackers stole various currencies, including around $100 million worth of shiba inu, and $52 million in ether.



The stolen holdings are being actively sold on the onchain exchange Uniswap, according to CoinDesk.



Blockchain analytics providers Elliptic say the attack appears to have been carried out by hackers affiliated with North Korea.

The multisig wallet provider, Liminal says in a statement that the wallet was "created outside of the Liminal ecosystem" and that its "platform is not breached and Liminal’s infrastructure, wallets and assets continue to remain safe".