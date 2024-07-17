Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan Slope

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Embedded Finance Reconciliation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan invests in B2B payments platform Slope

JP Morgan invests in B2B payments platform Slope

JP Morgan is making an equity investment in, and providing a debt facility to, AI-led business-to-business payments platform Slope.

JP Morgan Payments is being joined by Y Combinator, Jack Altman, and Max Altman’s new fund, Saga, in the $65 million equity and debt round.

Founded in 2021, Slope offers enterprise companies order-to-cash automation using AI tools that power checkout, customer and vendor risk assessment, embedded short-term financing, and payment reconciliation.

JP Morgan Payments has chosen Slope to help provide clients access to short-term financing that offers an extension of payment terms to such clients’ business customers. Slope will join the JP Morgan Payments Partner Network, which delivers end-to-end payment experiences through an ecosystem of third-party applications.

James Fraser, global head, trade and working capital, JP Morgan Payments, says: “Working with Slope, our team at JP Morgan Payments can help meet client demand by providing access to a financing solution that integrates directly into the point-of-sale, translating into higher conversion rates.

"By combining JP Morgan’s fortress balance sheet and depth of client relationships with Slope’s strengths in underwriting and credit risk monitoring as well as platform flexibility, we are a well-positioned partner to meet our clients’ needs in a rapidly evolving market.”

Related Companies

JP Morgan Slope

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Embedded Finance Reconciliation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  2. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  3. Apple reaches deal with EC on NFC payments access

  4. BNPL trends: Live Now, Pay Later

  5. BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk