UK regulators seek feedback on Big Tech digital wallets

UK regulators are calling for feedback on the benefits and risks digital wallets from Big Tech giants such as Apple and Google bring to people and businesses.

The use of digital wallets has grown rapidly over the last few years, and it’s likely that more than half of UK adults now use one, say the Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator.



The watchdogs have now launched a call for information as they seek to understand the impact that Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal have on users.



The FCA and PSR say they want feedback on whether there are any features that mean payments don’t work as well as they could for consumers and businesses.



They also want to know about the role of digital wallets in unlocking the potential of account-to-account payments and how they could impact competition between payment systems, and

whether they could raise any significant competition, consumer protection or market integrity issues.



Nikhil Rathi, chief executive, FCA, says: "The UK is seeing a seismic shift in how people pay, as digital wallets become a part of everyday life for many people.



"We want to make sure we can maximise the opportunities and benefits for consumers and businesses while protecting against any risks this technology may present."