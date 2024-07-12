Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
DWS moves toward first German-regulated euro stablecoin

German asset management company DWS has launched a new company in a step towards creating the first German-regulated cryptocurrency.

Deutsche Bank-owned DWS announced the launch of the company as part of their wider plan to go live with the new euro stablecoin next year, marking a significant step for the European financial sector considering DWS manages assets worth €941 billion.

The cryptocurrency is set to be regulated by Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) as DWS looks to be the first company being granted a German e-money licence for a stablecoin.

The newly created company, AllUnity, is a collaboration between DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital, working together to introduce the new stablecoin.

Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, commented that the stablecoin will gain interest from a broad range of clients, including digital asset investors and industrial applications.

“In the short term, we expect demand from investors in digital assets, but by the medium term we expect wider demand, for instance from industrial companies working with 'internet of things' continuous payments,” Hoops stated.

