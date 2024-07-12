Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Envestnet

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bain and Reverence to buy Envestnet for $4.5bn

Bain and Reverence to buy Envestnet for $4.5bn

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Reverence Capital have agreed to buy Envestnet in a deal that values the provider of wealth management technology and data at $4.5 billion.

Bain and Reverence are being backed by a consortium of minority investors including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, and State Street Global Advisors.

Envestnet's software and data is used by wealth managers and banks to help manage investments. The company manages over $6 trillion in assets, oversees nearly 20 million accounts, and is used by more than 109,000 financial advisors. It counts 16 of US's 20 biggest banks among its customers as well as 48 out of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms.

The agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Envestnet board and is slated to close in the fourth quarter, will see shareholders receive $63.15 in cash for each share.

"Through its deeply connected ecosystem and innovative technology and data capabilities, Envestnet has built an industry-leading platform that the largest wealth management firms, RIAs and broker-dealers rely on to power their businesses," says Phil Loughlin, partner, Bain Capital.

Marvin Larbi-Yeboa, partner, Bain, adds: "We look forward to working with Envestnet's talented and experienced leadership team and supporting their growth strategy through organic and inorganic initiatives, making further investments in its differentiated product offering, and delivering enhanced value to customers and partners."

Related Companies

Envestnet

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. Developing HSBC&#39;s Zing app: The role played by Visa, Currencycloud and Tink

  2. Divido calls in the administrators

  3. Mastercard and Visa extend cap on inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

  4. RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border payments

  5. Banco Santander and Google offer free AI training for everyone

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk