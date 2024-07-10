Goldman Sachs leads $36 million funding round in Canoe Intelligence

Golgdman Sachs has led a $36 million Series C funding round in alternative investment data platform Canoe Intelligence.

Existing investors F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads also participated in the funding round, which marks a a more than 3x increase in company valuation since its $25 million Series B financing in 2023.



Canoe applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically collect and categorise alternative investment documents from investor portals and email inboxes. The technology then extracts, validates, and delivers clean data to downstream systems, eliminating the need for manual data entry. Annually, Canoe processes more than 25 million documents for a diverse client base of 325 institutional investors.



Jade Mandel, managing director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, comments: “Canoe creates meaningful value for its clients, streamlining and synthesizing data for greater efficiency and accuracy. As inflows to alternative investments continue to grow, Canoe is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the trend. We see significant potential in Canoe and are excited to invest in their future. We are glad to support their mission to streamline alternative investment data globally.”



Since the completion of Canoe’s Series B funding round in February 2023 the firm has achieved 100% year-over-year growth in both clients and revenue.



Jason Eiswerth, CEO of Canoe Intelligence, says: “The success of this funding round is a testament to our leading market position, as well as our future potential. With the additional capital, we will continue to advance the alts industry by building innovative AI and machine learning technology, delivering comprehensive back-to-front office solutions, maintaining our commitment to data integrity and, most importantly, creating value for our clients.”