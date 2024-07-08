Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard European Commission Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard and Visa extend cap on inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

Mastercard and Visa extend cap on inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

Visa and Mastercard have committed to keep a cap on tourist card fees in place for another five years, says the European Commission.

In 2019, the US payments giants agreed to cut interchange fees for payments made in Europe by cards issued elsewhere by an average of 40% following an EU anti-trust investigation.

That deal was set to run for five years, until November 2024, but has now been extended for another five years, to November 2029.

For card present transactions, the fees will remain capped at 0.2% for debit cards and 0.3% for credit cards. For card not present transactions, the caps stays at 1.15% for debit cards and 1.5% for credit cards.

The 2019 agreement came after the two payment card schemes were berated by the EU's competition watchdog for applying higher inter-regional interchange fees for European retailers accepting payments from cards issued outside the EEA, which it claimed increased prices for consumer goods and services across the region.

Despite the extended deal, the EC warns that the "voluntary undertakings by Visa and Mastercard do not prevent the Commission from conducting investigations or opening proceedings should the Commission obtain concrete evidence showing that the current caps would not be appropriate anymore".

Related Companies

Mastercard European Commission Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

  2. EPI launches wero wallet in Germany

  3. Revolut soars to record profit

  4. Five Asian markets to link domestic instant payment schemes

  5. Lloyds Bank to close further 60 branches

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk