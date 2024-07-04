CommBank adds travel booking and car buying services to app

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has added travel booking and car buying services to its mobile app.

CommBank now claims more than 8.5 million regular users of its app, with the average customer logging in more than 42 times a month.



The Australian bank is building out the app, adding more features, including travel booking through a partnership with Hopper. Customers can search, book and pay for flights and hotels from hundreds of airlines and hundreds of thousands of hotels.



In addition, CommBank will connect customers to car listings provided by carsales and Vyro and will also provide unique deals sourced from leading manufacturers of electric vehicles.



The lender says it made the integrations based on customers’ saving goals and spending trends as it seek to offer integrated and personalised views of their finances, as well as access to exclusive deals.



Meg Bonighton, executive GM, customer engagement and digital, CommBank, says: "Travel and car buying are typically major purchases, and our aim is to make these experiences more seamless and secure for our customers, as well as helping them save money where we can through a number of exclusive deals."