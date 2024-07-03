Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Retail banking
Wise says some customers may be affected by Evolve Bank hack

Money transfer fintech Wise says some of its customers may have been caught up in the recent hack on Evolve Bank & Trust.

Last week, Evolve confirmed it had been hacked after the Russia-linked LockBit ransomware gang posted stolen customer data from the lender on the dark web.

Wise says it worked with Evolve between 2020 and 2023 to provide USD account details. This means that the bank had names, addresses, dates of birth, contact details, SSNs or EINs for US customers, or another identity document number for non-US customers.

Wise says it has not been told yet what data is affected but is actively investigating and will email all customers it thinks may be impacted.

Evolve works with a host of fintechs, with Affirm, EarnIn, Marqeta, Melio and Mercury among those to have confirmed that they are investigating whether the hack impacts their customers.

