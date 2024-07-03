Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Bling Card

Bling Card

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Family finance app Bling raises $12 million

Family finance app Bling raises $12 million

Berlin-based family finance app Bling has raised $12 million Series A financing round led by US investor Owl Ventures, existing investors Peak and Angel Invest as well as the Frankfurt-based venture arm of Commerzbank Group Neosfer.

Founded in 2021, Bling developed its offering from a pocket money card and associated app into a holistic platform for families.

Starting out as an app with a payment card that gives parents full control over their child's spending, the platform now includes digital solutions in the areas of payment, investment and mobile communications for the whole family.

In February 2024, the offering was expanded to include 'Bling Mobile', family-friendly mobile tariffs in cooperation with Deutsche Telekom.

Less than two years after its market launch, Bling has 150,000 revenue-relevant family members on the platform.

Nils Feigenwinter, co-founder and CEO of Bling says nearly 70 per cent of parents are overwhelmed in their daily lives and risk burnout: “Our app delivers sustainable relief for families by providing tools that educate and enable: from easy payments and investments to a task and shopping planner, and family-friendly mobile communications."

Bling Card

Bling Card

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

