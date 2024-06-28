Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank HSBC Nationwide Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays, HSBC and Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

Barclays, HSBC and Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

Thousands of Barclays, HSBC, Nationwide and Virgin Money customers have been hit by a payments problem that has seen some people not receiving their salaries.

On a day when many Brits get paid, a "third-party payments issues" has affected the lenders, according to Nationwide.

Pay UK has confirmed that the issues arise from an issue with the Faster Payments system: "We are aware that a small number of Faster Payments were delayed or not processed earlier today.

Responding to irate customers on social media, Nationwide said it is "aware there is an issue meaning some customers’ salary or pension payments have been delayed today".

Some HSBC customers were unable to access their accounts online and through the mobile app during the morning.

"Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS," it posted on X.

"Would go to my high street bank but you closed that down and then closed down the nearest one to that," replied one affected customer.

By midday, the issue appeared to have been largely resolved, with the lenders telling customers that payments were being processed and should be completed by the end of the day.

Said Pay UK: "Working with our infrastructure provider, this technical issue has been fixed."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank HSBC Nationwide Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna sells Checkout business

  2. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  3. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  4. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  5. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk