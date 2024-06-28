Barclays, HSBC and Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

Thousands of Barclays, HSBC, Nationwide and Virgin Money customers have been hit by a payments problem that has seen some people not receiving their salaries.

On a day when many Brits get paid, a "third-party payments issues" has affected the lenders, according to Nationwide.



Pay UK has confirmed that the issues arise from an issue with the Faster Payments system: "We are aware that a small number of Faster Payments were delayed or not processed earlier today.



Responding to irate customers on social media, Nationwide said it is "aware there is an issue meaning some customers’ salary or pension payments have been delayed today".



Some HSBC customers were unable to access their accounts online and through the mobile app during the morning.



"Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS," it posted on X.



"Would go to my high street bank but you closed that down and then closed down the nearest one to that," replied one affected customer.



By midday, the issue appeared to have been largely resolved, with the lenders telling customers that payments were being processed and should be completed by the end of the day.



Said Pay UK: "Working with our infrastructure provider, this technical issue has been fixed."