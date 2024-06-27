Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches digital card replacement service for travellers

Visa launches digital card replacement service for travellers

A new Visa service means that travellers that lose their wallet can now get a digital card replacement via text or email.

Digital wallets are now used by 74% of US travellers on their trips, according to a Visa report.

The digital emergency card replacement service is designed to enable financial institutions to offer their cardholders seamless, stress-free journeys all over the world.

Upon request, a new digital card is sent on behalf the issuer for the cardholder to authenticate and add to their digital wallet.

Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, global head, issuing solutions, Visa, says: "We've all felt that moment of panic while on vacation - the loss of a card and the feeling of being stranded.

"Our new digital emergency card solution addresses these very issues. It offers instant, secure access to funds for travellers, while enabling issuers to deliver superior customer service."

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. AI to impact more than half of banking jobs - Citi

  2. Klarna sells Checkout business

  3. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  4. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  5. NatWest to acquire Sainsbury&#39;s Bank

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk