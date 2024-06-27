Visa launches digital card replacement service for travellers

A new Visa service means that travellers that lose their wallet can now get a digital card replacement via text or email.

Digital wallets are now used by 74% of US travellers on their trips, according to a Visa report.



The digital emergency card replacement service is designed to enable financial institutions to offer their cardholders seamless, stress-free journeys all over the world.



Upon request, a new digital card is sent on behalf the issuer for the cardholder to authenticate and add to their digital wallet.



Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, global head, issuing solutions, Visa, says: "We've all felt that moment of panic while on vacation - the loss of a card and the feeling of being stranded.



"Our new digital emergency card solution addresses these very issues. It offers instant, secure access to funds for travellers, while enabling issuers to deliver superior customer service."