Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking Wholesale banking
MiddleGame Ventures raises new fintech fund

MiddleGame Ventures raises new fintech fund

MiddleGame Ventures (MGV), a Luxembourg-based investment firm focused on fintech startups, has raised a new fund targeting early-stage investments in Europe.

The fund is designed to support the next generation of digital financial service pioneers at the Post-Seed, Series A, and Series B investment stages across all legacy and emerging financial sector verticals, including adjacent deep-tech and cybersecurity sectors.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) anchored the initial close, committing €32M and €20M, respectively. Returning investors, including S&P Global and the Luxembourg Future Fund (LFF), made additional commitments. New and existing family office investors across Europe and the United States also participated in the initial close.

The fund remains open to institutional and private investors ahead of a targeted final close of €150M in early 2025.

Co-managing artner Pascal Bouvier commwents: “We believe that financial services are on the cusp of a wave of unprecedented innovation, highlighted by the transition from legacy automation tools to a fully digital financial services infrastructure. This transition will enable seamless business models to emerge, removing friction and paving the way for entrepreneurs to build substantial long-term businesses.”

Notable early-stage investments in predecessor MiddleGame funds and former investment platforms include Wayflyer, Keyrock, Ripple, and DriveWealth.

Bouvier says the new fund is already active in the market, with several new investments on the horizon.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking Wholesale banking
