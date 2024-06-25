Chift raises seed funding to help SaaS companies build integrations

Chift, a Belgian startup that helps SaaS companies integrate with other financial applications and tools via APIs, has raised €2.3 million in seed funding.

Chift promises to save SaaS companies and developers time, money and resources by helping them manage the complexity of business software integrations through unified APIs.



Clients can quickly integrate with multiple accounting, CRM, invoicing, e-commerce, and POS tools.



“By integrating with Chift, SaaS companies allow their clients — often SMEs — to connect their financial tools with a single click. It is a game-changer in terms of productivity.” says Henry Hertoghe, CTO, Chift.



Founded in 2022, the company joined Paris technology startup incubator Station F the following year and has signed a host of European fintechs, including Pennylane, Agicap, Pleo, Mollie and Qonto.



The round was led by Belgian fund Entourage, fintech-focused fund Shapers, seeder Fund and angels.